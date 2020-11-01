Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hotel owned by Mukhtar Ansari's kin demolished

A hotel owned by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife and sons that was allegedly constructed illegally in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district was demolished on Sunday, an official said. The official who was given 10 days to dispose of the matter rejected it on Saturday and the hotel was demolished on Sunday morning, Kumar said.

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:35 IST
Hotel owned by Mukhtar Ansari's kin demolished
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A hotel owned by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife and sons that was allegedly constructed illegally in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district was demolished on Sunday, an official said. According to Ghazipur Sub-divisional Magistrate Prabhash Kumar, the map of Hotel Ghazal, which was constructed on the first floor, was not approved. The owners of the hotel were given a week's time to remove the illegal structure.

They moved the high court, which directed them to appeal to the district magistrate. The official who was given 10 days to dispose of the matter rejected it on Saturday and the hotel was demolished on Sunday morning, Kumar said. BSP leader and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari accused the the Adityanath government of acting with "vengeance" to divert the attention of the people and hide its "failures".

"The UP government is conspiring against my family members, including my brother (BSP MLA) Mukhtar Ansari. Today's demolition of a hotel in Ghazipur is the latest such activity," Afzal Ansari told PTI in Ballia. He accused the state government of ignoring constitutional norms and laws regarding the demolition, saying even those who were convicted in the Nirbhaya gang-rape-and-murder case had got an opportunity to appeal from the local court to the Supreme Court.

Earlier, two properties worth Rs 95 lakh belonging to an aide of Mukhtar Ansari, who is in jail, were seized by the Uttar Pradesh Police over the last two months, officials had said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Frothing in Yamuna: Detergents in untapped sewage major reason

Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of the Yamuna river near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi made their way back to social media over the past few days, with experts citing detergents as one of the major reasons behind the pollution. Major...

Health News Roundup: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus; U.S. CDC reports 229,109 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Israel starts human trials of COVID-19 vaccine as schools slowly reopenIsrael began human trials on Sunday for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate which, if successful, could be ready for the ...

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays you can wash Halloween candyThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to...

Case against Kannada actor Darshan for flouting COVID protocol during campaigning

A case has been filed against popular Kannada film actor Darshan for flouting COVID-19 protocol while campaigning in the RR Nagar constituency of Bengaluru. As per N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020