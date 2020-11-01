Astrologer dies of burn injuries in West Bengal

An astrologer, who used to conduct sponsored programmes on local television channels, died of burn injuries at his residence in Kestopur area of the metropolis on Sunday, police said. Sources said three fire tenders doused the blaze, which erupted on the first floor of the house around 7.30 am.

Police said fire services personnel had to break open the locked doors of the residence of astrologer Jayanta Shastri, on Samar Dey Sarani, and rescue him in a semi-burnt condition. Shastri was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead, they said.

Police said neighbours of the astrologer, who was alone in the house, spotted the flames and alerted the fire brigade.