Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 6 held, over 1,000 Kg cannabis recovered in 3 separate incidents

In a separate incident, the STF along with local police in Fatehpur district arrested two men and recovered nearly 290 kg dry 'ganja' from their possession. SHO Khaga Rakesh Kumar Singh said the STF and the local police intercepted a truck which was going to Haryana from Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:49 IST
UP: 6 held, over 1,000 Kg cannabis recovered in 3 separate incidents

Six men were arrested and over 1,000 kilograms of cannabis recovered from their possession in three separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said. In a statement, the UP Special Task Force said two men were arrested in Jhansi and 708 kg of the contraband worth Rs 1.70 crore was recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Pushpendra Singh and Anil Pratap, both residents of Etah district of the state.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Navabad police station in Jhansi, police said. In a separate incident, the STF along with local police in Fatehpur district arrested two men and recovered nearly 290 kg dry 'ganja' from their possession.

SHO Khaga Rakesh Kumar Singh said the STF and the local police intercepted a truck which was going to Haryana from Andhra Pradesh. During the search, 290 kg of dry 'ganja' was found concealed beneath the driver's seat. "The cost of the contraband is around Rs 70 lakh, police said. The driver of the truck Sachin Sharma and Honey alias Jatin, both residents of Rohtak district of Haryana, have been arrested, police said, adding that they been booked under the NDPS Act. In another incident, two men -- Satiram Yadav and Tej Bahadur Yadav -- were arrested in Sonbhadra and 294 kg of 'ganja' worth Rs 70 lakh was recovered from them, the STF said.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Obra police station in Sonbhadra, it said in its statement..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Indian troops kill top Kashmiri militant commander

Indian security forces killed the chief of the largest militant group in Kashmir in a gun battle on Sunday, as the disputed region is riven by violence more than a year after New Delhi withdrew its semi-autonomy.The killing takes the number...

Pakistani PM says he will upgrade status of part of Kashmir, angering India

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday his government will give provisional provincial status to part of Kashmir, drawing condemnation from India, which has long objected to any such changes by Islamabad.Khans proposal would app...

Campaigning ends for Marwahi bypoll in C'garh, voting on Nov 3

Campaigning for the bypoll to Marwahi Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh ended on Sunday evening, with voting scheduled for November 3, an official said. The bypoll has been necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh J MLA and forme...

Motor racing-Hamilton wins at Imola as Mercedes clinch constructors' title

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 93rd career win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as his Mercedes team clinched an unprecedented seventh successive Formula One constructors title with four races to spare. They did it in one-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020