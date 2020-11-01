MP: Protem Speaker gets 'threats' on social media for opposing protest

Madhya Pradesh State Assembly secretariat sought security for Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma after he allegedly received threats on social media for opposing a recent protest held in the city against the French President. State Assembly's Security Officer wrote a letter in this regard to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday, an official said.

The letter said that the protem speaker's personal secretary reported about the threats received for his recent statement against the protest. On Thursday, the members of the Muslim community had held a protest at Bhopal's Iqbal Maidan against French President Emmanuel Macron over the controversy about the depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons.

After the protest, Sharma had said in a statement that the protesters created an atmosphere of fear in India by showing Islamic fundamentalism and it would have been better if the protest was held in France as the issue is related to that country. Following this statement, Sharma received threats on Facebook from different users, the letter said.

He was threatened that he would meet the same fate as that of Hindu Samaj Party president Kamlesh Tiwari, it said, adding that those threatened also used abusive language against him. Tiwari was killed in Lucknow in October last year.

In the letter, the DGP was urged to ensure security of the protem speaker in the wake of the threats. The officer also urged the police to take action against those who threatened the protem speaker.

Meanwhile, commenting on the threats, Sharma said, "I am a devotee of Shri Ram. I do not mind such threats." PTI ADU NP NP.