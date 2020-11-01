Army celebrates Zojila day, pays homage to bravehearts

Zojila Day was commemorated at Zojila War Memorial near Drass on Sunday to celebrate the gallant action by Indian troops in 'Operation Bison' in 1948 which was launched on the icy heights of Zojila pass – the gateway to Ladakh, a defence spokesman said

The commemoration of the day was marked with a solemn wreath laying by General Officer Commanding 'Forever in Operations' Division of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, Maj Gen Praveen Kumar Airy, on behalf of the Indian Army, to pay homage to the gallant bravehearts, who have etched their names in history by liberating the Zojila pass from Pakistani Intruders, the spokesman said. "Zojila day epitomises the indomitable spirit of bravery and 'Never Say Die' attitude of the Indian Army. This battle was also historic for the reason that tanks were used for the first time at such heights," he said

Maj Gen Praveen Airy interacted with the soldiers on the occasion and called upon all ranks to continue to draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of the bravehearts and always keep 'nation first' in their endeavours, the spokesman said.