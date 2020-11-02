5 of family killed as car rams into truck in Jharkhand

Five members of afamily, including two children, were killed after their carrammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand's Dhanbad districton Monday, police said

The incident took place at Latani in East Tundi policestation area early in the morning when the Pakur-bound vehiclewas coming from Bihar's Gaya district, a police officer said

"The vehicle rammed into a stationary truck parkedbeside the Govindpur-Sahibganj Highway from behind. The fivemembers of the family died on the spot, while the driver ofthe car was admitted to a state-run hospital in a criticalcondition," he said.