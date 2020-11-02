Maha: Wedding pandal organisers seek resumption of business

Wedding pandal organisers, photographers and various other event management professionals staged a protest outside the Aurangabad district collector's office on Monday, demanding resumption of their businesses. The protesters, wearing black shirts and caps, shouted slogans, saying when various other commercial activities have been reopened in Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their businesses should also be allowed to resume.

Representatives of local mandap organisers, photographers, musical bands and orchestra artists, tent dealers, function halls and lawns, caterers, flower decorators were among those who took part in the protest. Talking to PTI, a member of the mandap welfare association said, "The government had given permission for the weekly markets to open, but not to us who are into organising weddings and other related businesses." Hundreds of labourers are employed in each events and they are the worst affected by the extended shutdown, he said.

PTI COR GK GK.