Navi Mumbai civic chief's bungalow lobby gutted, no injuries

A fire which started at around 1pmon Monday destroyed the lobby of the Navi Mumbai municipalcommissioner's bungalow before it was was put out some 15minutes later without any further damage or injuries, anofficial said

NMMC divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav saidtwo engines and staff from the Nerul fire station doused theblaze which seems to have started after a short circuit

"There have been no injuries. Commissioner AbhijitBhangar and his family are safe," Jadhav added.