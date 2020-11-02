Left Menu
NIA arrests al-Qaeda conspirator from West Bengal

The group was planning to carry out anti-national and terrorist activities at different locations in India, the NIA spokesperson said. Mondal, who was working as a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrassa in Murshidabad, was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the al-Qaeda module, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A madrassa teacher who was allegedly working as an al-Qaeda conspirator to carry out terror attacks in India was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from West Bengal, an official said on Monday. Abdul Momin Mondal, 32, of West Bengal's Murshidabad, was arrested on Sunday, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

On September 11, a case was registered pertaining to anti-national activities by a group of 10 Jihadi terrorists inspired by globally proscribed terrorist organisation al-Qaeda, he said. The group was planning to carry out anti-national and terrorist activities at different locations in India, the NIA spokesperson said.

Mondal, who was working as a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrassa in Murshidabad, was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the al-Qaeda module, the official said. He was also trying to recruit new members for the group and was raising funds for furthering its terrorist activities, the NIA spokesperson said. His house was searched and digital devices were seized, he said.

So far, 11 accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Mondal was produced before the district court in Murshidabad which granted his transit remand for transporting him to New Delhi. Further probe into the case is underway, the spokesperson added.

