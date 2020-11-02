Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MLA among 50 arrested for anti-Macron stir; freed on bail

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood was among 50 people who were arrested for staging a protest here last week against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon row in violation of restrictions put in place to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, a police official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:15 IST
Cong MLA among 50 arrested for anti-Macron stir; freed on bail

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood was among 50 people who were arrested for staging a protest here last week against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon row in violation of restrictions put in place to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, a police official said. Masood, an MLA from Bhopal, and 49 others were arrested by the police on Sunday and later released on bail as offences registered against them were bailable, he said.

They were set free from a police station after they furnished bail bonds, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Upendra Jain told PTI. Besides the IPC section 188 ((disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant), they were also slapped with four more sections, including under provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Act, which have been invoked in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

They have been charged under IPC sections 269 (act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). Also, section 15 (b) (refusal to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of the Centre or the state)of the Disaster Management Act and section 3 (disobeying any order) of the Epidemic Act," he added. After the anti-Macron protest on Thursday, as many as 2,000 people, including Masood and some clerics, were charged under the IPC section 188, Talaiya police station officer DP Singh had said earlier.

The protesters violated the district administration order banning assembly of people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he had added. The Congress MLA along with Muslim religious leaders and members of the community had staged the protest at Iqbal Maidan here against Macron over the cartoon controversy related to depictions of Prophet Muhammad in France.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit more than halves to Rs 4,600 cr

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltds profit after tax declined by more than half to Rs 4,600 crore on a consolidated basis in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 10,389 crore in the yea...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares worldwide look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches

Shares on Monday recovered globally from one-month lows as strengthening factory data in China and Europe offset news of new virus lockdowns, while investors prepared for more volatility arising from the U.S. presidential election. The MSCI...

Kuwait finance ministry appoints new senior officials after resignations

Kuwaits finance minister on Monday appointed new senior ministry officials after the ministry undersecretary and five other officials resigned last week. Aseel al-Saad al-Munifi was given the role of undersecretary alongside her current pos...

Israeli minister says normalisation deals need U.S. president tough on Iran

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among countries slated to establish relations with Israel under a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Monday.Straying from Israels reticence about Tuesdays U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020