Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC notice to Centre on pleas for investigation in alleged 'franchise racket' cases

The petition filed by various individuals have alleged they have been cheated and duped by 'Westland Trade Private Limited' which floated bogus companies such as Hyper Supermarket and Hyper Mart. The other pleas sought probe against Blue mart, Big mart franchise racket scam cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:25 IST
SC notice to Centre on pleas for investigation in alleged 'franchise racket' cases

The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking investigation by multiple agencies in a "franchise racket" in which a number of people were cheated of an estimated Rs 30 crore. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and others on the plea.

“Issue notice,” said the bench also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. The petition filed by various individuals have alleged they have been cheated and duped by 'Westland Trade Private Limited' which floated bogus companies such as Hyper Supermarket and Hyper Mart.

The other pleas sought probe against Blue mart, Big mart franchise racket scam cases. It has sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) & SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) or by a Special Investigation Team to investigate various offences including money laundering and black money hoarding by directors & beneficiaries of the company.

The plea, filed through advocates Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and Ashwani Kumar Dubey, alleged that the company collected franchise fees of Rs 3 lakh and assured certain payout and attracted 500 investors. However, according to the plea, the company defaulted in the payment during the lockdown and sent an email in May saying it was enforcing Force Majure (unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract) clause listed in the agreement.

"The injury is large because under a well planned conspiracy, directors, sleeping partners and employees deceived the petitioners by fraudulently and dishonestly inducing them to deliver their hard earned money," the plea alleged. A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in August in connection with a 'franchise fraud' in which scores of people have been allegedly duped to the tune of around Rs 30 crore.

According to police, a group of people in the National Capital Region (NCR) had floated a company, "Hypermart", registered in Sector 63 of Noida, and five-six more such firms to target people with offer of giving them a "franchise store" of the firm in their city..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Assam man dies in custody in Mizoram, tension escalates amid border standoff

A man from Assams Cachar district died in custody in Mizoram on Monday, escalating the tension between the two Northeastern states amid a border standoff. Mizorams Kolasib district Superintendent of Police Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI that Int...

CBI arrests Customs dy-commissioner, exporter for forging documents

The CBI on Monday arrested a deputy commissioner of the Customs and an exporter in Kolkata in connection with a three year old case of alleged forgery in export of gaskets to Bangladesh to avail duty drawback benefits, officials said. Deput...

U.S. Supreme Court lets inmate confined to filthy prison cell sue guards

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Texas inmate to pursue his claim against prison officials that his civil rights were violated by being locked up in cells with extremely filthy conditions.The justices, in an unsigned opinion, set ...

Business briefs

Credit information company Transunion Cibil on Monday said it has tied up with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation MoSPI to launch a MSME Credit Health IndexThe index will help measure and benchmark the growth and streng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020