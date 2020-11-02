Five people from UP killed in road accident in Haryana's Sonipat; eight injured

Five people died while eight more sustained injuries when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district on Monday, police said. Fourteen people of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh were in the four-wheeler, which was returning from Rajasthan when the accident took place around 4 pm, they added.

Two died on the spot and three more succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Kharkhoda in Sonipat, Station House Office (Kharkhoda) Bijender Singh said over the phone. Of those injured, four have been referred to PGI in Rohtak, the police added.