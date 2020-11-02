Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: YouTuber held for killing lover's brother, his 2 aides also arrested

The prime suspect, who works in an air conditioner repairing shop but primarily shoots and posts videos on YouTube, was in a relationship with a sister of the deceased, they said, adding that the victim was opposed to the relationship and that was the reason behind his murder. Nithari resident Kamal Sharma, 26, died at a hospital on the night of October 28, and the police initially considered it to be a case of road crash as he was found injured near the elevated road close to the Iskcon temple.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:43 IST
UP: YouTuber held for killing lover's brother, his 2 aides also arrested

Three men, including a YouTuber, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man here five days ago, the Noida Police said on Monday. The prime suspect, who works in an air conditioner repairing shop but primarily shoots and posts videos on YouTube, was in a relationship with a sister of the deceased, they said, adding that the victim was opposed to the relationship and that was the reason behind his murder.

Nithari resident Kamal Sharma, 26, died at a hospital on the night of October 28, and the police initially considered it to be a case of road crash as he was found injured near the elevated road close to the Iskcon temple. He was on his was home on his motorcycle that day. A murder probe was launched the next day after it emerged in the post-mortem examination that Sharma had sustained a bullet injury.

"Three suspects have been arrested, and the weapon used in the crime on October 28 also recovered," Joint Commissioner of Police Love Kumar told reporters here. "Prime suspect Nizamul had an affair with a sister of Sharma, who was opposed to their relationship. Nizamul also roped in two of his friends, Sumit Sharma and Amit Gupta, in his plan to eliminate Sharma," Kumar said.

The officer said Nizamul is a childhood friend of one of the accused and knew the other for almost two years. He added that Nizamul had enticed the other accused by promising to make YouTube videos for them so that they can earn money.

Asked if Sharma's sister knew about the plan to kill her brother, Kumar said, "That part is still being investigated and necessary action would be taken based on the findings." The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and an FIR was lodged at the local Sector 24 police station, according to officials..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...

France reports record new daily COVID-19 cases at more 52,000

French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday. That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place Fri...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan NEW YORK, Nov 2 - Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant direct...

PM Modi condemns Kabul University attack, says India will continue to support Afghanistan against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Kabul University that led to the killing of 20 people. He extended his prayers for the families of the victims and the injured, adding that India will continue to support Afghan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020