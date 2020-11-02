UP: YouTuber held for killing lover's brother, his 2 aides also arrested

Three men, including a YouTuber, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man here five days ago, the Noida Police said on Monday. The prime suspect, who works in an air conditioner repairing shop but primarily shoots and posts videos on YouTube, was in a relationship with a sister of the deceased, they said, adding that the victim was opposed to the relationship and that was the reason behind his murder.

Nithari resident Kamal Sharma, 26, died at a hospital on the night of October 28, and the police initially considered it to be a case of road crash as he was found injured near the elevated road close to the Iskcon temple. He was on his was home on his motorcycle that day. A murder probe was launched the next day after it emerged in the post-mortem examination that Sharma had sustained a bullet injury.

"Three suspects have been arrested, and the weapon used in the crime on October 28 also recovered," Joint Commissioner of Police Love Kumar told reporters here. "Prime suspect Nizamul had an affair with a sister of Sharma, who was opposed to their relationship. Nizamul also roped in two of his friends, Sumit Sharma and Amit Gupta, in his plan to eliminate Sharma," Kumar said.

The officer said Nizamul is a childhood friend of one of the accused and knew the other for almost two years. He added that Nizamul had enticed the other accused by promising to make YouTube videos for them so that they can earn money.

Asked if Sharma's sister knew about the plan to kill her brother, Kumar said, "That part is still being investigated and necessary action would be taken based on the findings." The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and an FIR was lodged at the local Sector 24 police station, according to officials..