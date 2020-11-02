India's COVID-19 count hits 82,29,313, recovery rate at 91.68 per cent

With 45,230 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally reached 82,29,313 on Monday, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 496 new deaths, the cumulative toll in the country reached 1,22,607.

At present, there are active cases 5,61,908 as the total recoveries reached 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hours. The ministry informed that the country has 5,930 cases and 88 deaths per million population.

The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs. The ministry said that the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times in a span of just two months.On September 3, the percentage active cases were 21.16 per cent, it said.

At present, the national recovery rate is 91.68 per cent. The health ministry said that 10 States and Union Territories account for 82 per cent of fatalities in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,138 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported in Kerala on Monday. As many as 7,198 patients have been recovered today. The case fatality rate in the state is 0.34 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

There are 1,25,672 active cases in Maharashtra with 44,024 deaths. Andhra Pradesh health department informed that a total of 1,916 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, taking total positive cases to 8,27,882. There are 22,538 active cases and 7,98,625 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,719.

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,481 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths and 3,940 discharges today, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the State is now at 7,29,507 including 6,98,820 discharges and 11,183 deaths. There are 19,504 active cases in the State. A total of 4,001 new cases, 4,824 recoveries and 42 deaths were reported in Delhi today, taking the total cases to 3,96,371 including 3,56,459 recoveries, 33,308 active cases and 6,604 deaths.

A surge in active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi recently has been due to the festive season, greater movement of people and laxity in adhering to safe Covid behaviour, the Centre said today adding that efforts will be made to increase testing in sensitive and critical zones such as restaurants, market places, salons etc. Strategies for containment of the spread of pathogen in Delhi should be strictly enforced and implemented, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said on Monday while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the metropolis. Karnataka has reported 2,576 cases, 8,334 discharges, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,29,640 including 44,805 active cases, 7,73,595 discharges and 11,121 deaths.

Karnataka Government's Technical Advisory Committee on Monday clarified that a person driving alone in a 4-wheeler with window glasses closed does not need to wear a mask. Whereas, a person driving a 2-wheeler alone without a pillion rider needs to wear a mask: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Meanwhile, Manipur recorded 341 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 19,091 including 15,343 recoveries, 3,568 active cases and 180 deaths.

Gujarat has reported 875 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths and 1,004 recoveries today. The total cases in the state are at 1,74,679 including 1,58,251 recoveries, 3,728 deaths and 12,700 active cases. Punjab reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths today. Total number of cases now at 1,34,371 including 1,25,961 discharges, 4,183 active cases and 4,227 deaths.

Similarly, 385 new cases (134 from Jammu and 251 from Kashmir), 623 recoveries and 8 deaths have been reported from J-K, taking the total positive cases to 95,710, including 6,080 active cases, 81,140 recoveries and 1,490 deaths. Rajasthan detected 1,748 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 2,00,495 with 1,926 deaths, 1,82,680 recoveries/discharges and 15,889 active cases. Rajasthan Assembly on Monday passed a bill to make wearing face mask mandatory at public places

As many as 3,957 cases and 57 deaths were reported in the West Bengal today. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 3,81,608 including 36,576 active cases, 3,38,075 discharged cases and 6,957 deaths. 1,566 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths and 1,266 discharges were reported in Haryana today. Total cases at 1,70,446 including 12,919 active cases, 1,55,717 discharges and 1,810 deaths: State Health Department

The second sero-survey showed 14.8 per cent of people in Haryana have developed antibodies the state Health Minister Anil Vij said today.