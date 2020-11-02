J-K: Man arrested with 2.5 kgs heroin in Poonch

A man was arrested with 2.5 kg of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said

On the basis of information, a joint team of the army and the police intercepted a person in Mendhar, they said

During a search, three packets containing heroin and weighing around 2.5 kgs were seized, the officials said. In this regard, a case has been lodged at the Mendhar police Station, they said. The possibility that the consignment was smuggled from across the border cannot be ruled out, they said. The matter is being investigated, the officials said. This is the third major recovery of narcotics in the last few days by the Mendher police.