Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt declares possession, sale of imported firecrackers as illegal, punishable

The Haryana Government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:48 IST
Haryana govt declares possession, sale of imported firecrackers as illegal, punishable
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable. Giving information about this, an official spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be vigilant in this regard and take strict action against the sale and distribution of imported firecrackers.

In addition, they have also been asked to ensure that there is no storage of imported firecrackers by conducting the inspection of all the establishments and taking preventive actions. He said that according to a letter issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce, fireworks fall under the Indian Trade Classification (Harmonized System) and their import is prohibited. Firecrackers cannot be imported without obtaining a license or authorization from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and during recent years no license or authority has been issued by the Directorate-General for import of firecrackers. The sale of firecrackers requires a license issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

He said that all the District Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police, and Superintendents of Police in the state have been directed to take stringent measures to stop the sale of imported firecrackers and alert people not to use such firecrackers. The cases of possessing or selling such firecrackers should be immediately reported to the nearest police station so that appropriate action can be taken against such offenders. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester ambulance service declares 'major incident' over volume of calls

The ambulance service in northwest England, one of the areas worst-hit by COVID-19, said it had declared a major incident on Monday over an exceptionally high volume of calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area.Greater Manchester was...

South African firm and Johnson & Johnson strike vaccine deal South

South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with U.S. firm Johnson Johnson to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if it is approved in South Africa and internationally. In a statement issued on Monday, A...

China, big tech companies and media wants Biden to win: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday alleged that China, big tech companies, and mainstream media have rallied against him in support of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden as they control him and want him to win. Big tech, big media, big do...

COVID SCIENCE-Viral load may predict ventilator need, death risk; coronavirus damages red blood cells

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Viral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk When ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020