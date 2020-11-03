Left Menu
Antiquities recovered in 2015 in NYC given back to Pakistan

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr held a repatriation ceremony for 45 objects that were among those recovered in New York City when search warrants were executed against a suspect in the trafficking of the illegal exportation of artifacts from countries including Pakistan, India and Afghanistan. Another five had been returned to India in August.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-11-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 05:34 IST
Last year, Vance's office repatriated a gilded coffin that had been on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after it was determined the piece had been looted from Egypt and sold under false documentation..

