Kangana, sister asked to appear before Mumbai police on Nov 10

Mumbai Police have issued a second notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with a case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:08 IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (Image Source: Social Media) Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police have issued a second notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with a case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, an official said on Tuesday. Earlier, the Bandra police here on October 21 issued a notice to the actress and her sister to record their statements in the case last month.

However, Ranaut's lawyer had then sent a reply to the police station, saying she was in Himachal Pradesh and busy with wedding preparations of her cousin brother. The Bandra police have now sent a second notice to both of them to remain present at the police station on November 10 to record their statements in the case, the official said.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court last month ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed, referring to tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister. The Bandra police subsequently registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

They had also asked the actress and her sister to appear before the police..

