Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine arrested - party

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:12 IST
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine was arrested on Tuesday after handing in his nomination papers to the election body, his party's spokesman said.

"They (police) used a hammer and broke the windows of his vehicle and forcefully dragged him out ... they bundled him into their own vehicle and took off," Joel Senyonyi, spokesman for his NUP party, said.

