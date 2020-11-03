Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 76-lakh mark, case fatality rate at 1.49 pc

India's total coronavirus recoveries crossed 76 lakh-mark on Tuesday after 58,323 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:26 IST
India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 76-lakh mark, case fatality rate at 1.49 pc
Visual from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI

India's total coronavirus recoveries crossed 76 lakh-mark on Tuesday after 58,323 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry informed that the national recovery rate has escalated to 91.96 per cent.

After 490 case fatalities in the past 24 hours, the country's case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. Nearly 80 per cent of the new deaths are concentrated in ten States/Union Territories. With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 cases surged to 82,67,623 including 5,41,405 active cases on Tuesday. The cumulative death toll mounted to 1,23,097.

74 per cent of the new cases were reported from Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha. The gap between active cases and recovered cases has crossed 70 lakh today and stands at 70,61,716.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,46,247 samples were tested on November 2 while cumulative 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

As the tumultuous U.S. election campaign draws to a close, Americans head to the polls to decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years - incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic rival, former vice pres...

Zydus Cadila files investigational new drug application for COVID-19 treatment

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has filed the investigational new drug IND application for its small molecule candidate ZYIL1, positioned for management of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Following up on its initiatives to fight...

In remembrance: The Army officer and his five men who saved three journalists and fell to LeT bullets

It was just another working day in 1999 when LeT terrorists stormed into Major Pramod Purushottams room in a hail of gunfire, killing the Army officer and five members of his team in what was the first and only fidayeen attack at the fortif...

PREVIEW-U.S. experts to review Biogen drug that could be first new Alzheimer's treatment in decades

U.S. health experts this week will decide whether to recommend approval for Biogen Incs Alzheimers drug, which could become the first new treatment for the mind-wasting disease in decades even as serious questions persist over whether data ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020