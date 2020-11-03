India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 76-lakh mark, case fatality rate at 1.49 pc

India's total coronavirus recoveries crossed 76 lakh-mark on Tuesday after 58,323 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry informed that the national recovery rate has escalated to 91.96 per cent.

After 490 case fatalities in the past 24 hours, the country's case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. Nearly 80 per cent of the new deaths are concentrated in ten States/Union Territories. With 38,310 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 cases surged to 82,67,623 including 5,41,405 active cases on Tuesday. The cumulative death toll mounted to 1,23,097.

74 per cent of the new cases were reported from Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha. The gap between active cases and recovered cases has crossed 70 lakh today and stands at 70,61,716.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,46,247 samples were tested on November 2 while cumulative 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested so far. (ANI)