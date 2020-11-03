Left Menu
Security guard among 3 held for raping woman in Delhi hospital parking lot

Three men, including the security guard of a hospital, have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the hospital's parking lot in Delhi's Rohini district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:52 IST
Security guard among 3 held for raping woman in Delhi hospital parking lot
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three men, including the security guard of a hospital, have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the hospital's parking lot in Delhi's Rohini district. The woman in her complaint to police stated that the hospital security guard took her on the pretext of the verification: Why she was there, whether any member of her family or relative was admitted here? She was taken to the parking lot and raped there.

Police arrested the security guard last Sunday. The security guard was still working in the hospital while the other two, who were working in the hospital as bouncers, were removed from the job but used to come to the hospital. The woman has been sent to Nirmal Chhaya. It is a statutory institution Under Section 21 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The Department declared Nirmal Chhaya as a Protective and Corrective Institution in 1988.

The crime took place at Delhi's Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini on October 31. (ANI)

