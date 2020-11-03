Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine arrested - party

In a speech after being cleared to run for president but before he was arrested, Wine said he aimed to "save Museveni from himself". "To you Mr Museveni, since you have failed to control your greed and lust for power, our generation is determined to save you from yourself and stop your 35-year-old dictatorship," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:15 IST
Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine arrested - party
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine was arrested on Tuesday after handing in his nomination papers to the election body, his party's spokesman said. Wine, 38, a musician turned politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, aims to end Yoweri Museveni's more than a third of a century in power, which makes him Africa's third longest-ruling president. Elections are scheduled for February next year.

"They (police) used a hammer and broke the windows of his vehicle and forcefully dragged him out ... they bundled him into their own vehicle and took off," Joel Senyonyi, spokesman for the National Unity Party, said, adding he did not know why Wine was arrested. Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigire said he had yet to receive a briefing on the arrest and promised to comment later.

Wine's youthful age and his music have earned him a large following in the relatively young country of 42 million, rattling the ruling National Resistance Movement party and drawing a security crackdown on his supporters. In a speech after being cleared to run for president but before he was arrested, Wine said he aimed to "save Museveni from himself".

"To you Mr Museveni, since you have failed to control your greed and lust for power, our generation is determined to save you from yourself and stop your 35-year-old dictatorship," he said. Don Wanyama, Museveni's spokesman, did not respond to a Reuters call for a comment, nor immediately respond to messages sent to his phone.

Wine grew up in a slum near the centre of the capital Kampala where he also has his recording studios and party offices. He said being "born hustling and born to hustling parents, raised in the ghettos" meant he could understand the struggles of ordinary Ugandans.

Since Wine expressed his presidential ambitions, police and the military have repeatedly dispersed his rallies, and beaten and detained his supporters. Museveni was cleared to run in the elections on Monday.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ayurveda can bring remarkable improvement in patient's condition in terms of sleep: Study

Ayurveda can bring a remarkable improvement in a patients condition in terms of sleep, stated a study published in a journal of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy, and stressed on the potential of Panchakarma Therapy to ...

India's exports dip 5.4 pc in Oct, trade deficit narrows to USD 8.78 bn

After recording positive growth in September, Indias exports declined 5.4 per cent to USD 24.82 billion in October on account of dip in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather, and engineering goods. Trade deficit in Oc...

Our present battle is for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special position: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she would go to any extent to safeguard the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by striving for the restoration of the erstwhile states special status. We have lived...

Swedish PM warns pandemic situation "very serious" as new local restrictions announced

COVID-19 cases are increasing fast in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday as he announced stricter recommendations for another three regions. We have a very serious situation, Lofven told a news conference. More and more in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020