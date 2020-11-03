C'garh: Villager injured in IED blast in Bijapur district

A 26-year-old man was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred near Edasmeta hill under Gangaloor police station area when Ramesh Hemla and two other residents of Nainpal village had gone to collect bamboo from the forest, an official said.

While walking on a dirt track, the victim accidentally touched the IED switch, triggering the blast that caused splinter injuries on his hand, the official said, adding that two other villagers escaped unhurt. The injured man was rushed to a local community health centre and was later shifted to the district hospital, where his condition is out of danger, he said.

The explosive was planted by ultras to target security forces, as the route is often used by them during anti-Naxal operations, he said..