UP: Gangsters' properties worth Rs 28 crore attached by officials

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:12 IST
District officials have attached properties of gangsters in Muzaffarnagar worth around Rs 28 crore for allegedly extorting money over the last year, a senior police official said on Tuesday

The authorities have attached properties worth Rs 27.92 crore of eight gangsters under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act

According to SSP Abhishek Yadav, police have taken action against one Gopal in Chapar police station area, Brahm Singh in Budhana police station area, Lukman in Ratenpuri police station area, Vishal alias Kaushal in New Mandi police station area, Imran in Chapar police station area, Rakesh and Navnit in Jansath police station area, and Imlakh in Kotwali pilice station area in the district.

