UP: 2 policemen seek bribe to release drug peddler, suspended

Two policemen have been suspended from service in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar over allegations that they sought a bribe from a drug peddler to release him from custody, officials said on Tuesday. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated into the matter involving a head constable and a constable, both attached with the Jewar police station in Greater Noida, the officials said.

The action was taken after a purported audio clip of the episode surfaced on social media. "The district police has taken a note of the audio clip. Head constable Shiv Prakash Shukla and Constable Lalit Kumar have been suspended with immediate effect. A preliminary inquiry has been initiated into the matter and further action would be taken accordingly," a police spokesperson said.

According to the purported audio clip, the two policemen had sought Rs 40,000 from an alleged drug peddler to release him..