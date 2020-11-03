Left Menu
No truck enters Mizoram from Assam

Vairengte police station officer in-charge Lalchawimawia told PTI that no truck and other vehicles entered from Assam on Tuesday because of the blockade in the neighbouring state following the border dispute between the two states. He said that there was no fresh tension on the Mizoram-Assam border after a resident of Assam died in a hospital in Vairengte.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

He said that the body of Intazul Ali Laskar (45), who died in a hospital in Vairengte on Monday was handed over to his relatives on Tuesday morning.

He said that there was no fresh tension on the Mizoram-Assam border after a resident of Assam died in a hospital in Vairengte. He said that the body of Intazul Ali Laskar (45), who died in a hospital in Vairengte on Monday was handed over to his relatives on Tuesday morning.

There was no untoward incident while handing over his body to his relatives. Laskar was arrested with 420 mg of heroin in Vairengte by personnel of state Excise and Narcotics department.

While Mizoram officials claimed that Laskar was a drug peddler, his relative alleged that he was abducted and murdered by miscreants. Meanwhile, Mizoram food, civil supplies and consumer affairs director Lalhriatzuali Ralte said that 8 Mizoram trucks carrying oil and LPG have started journey from Manipur via Churachandpur on the National Higway-102B or Guite road after lifting the consignment on Tuesday.

The truckers are likely to arrive in Aizawl on Wednesday evening, she said. She said that a welcome reception will be organised on their arrival in the state on Wednesday.

