Delhi HC hears jailed former MP Shahabuddin's plea seeking custody parole

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested that jailed former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin should explore possibilities of asking his family to come to the national capital to visit him in Tihar Jail. Justice AJ Bhambhani's suggestion came while hearing former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shahabuddin's plea seeking custody parole.

Shahabuddin has urged the court to allow him to go to Siwan as he wants to visit his unwell mother and to offer prayers at the grave of his late father, who passed away on September 19. The Delhi government and Bihar Police, however, hesitated to provide safety to the jailed leader.

The additional standing counsel of the Delhi government, advocate Sanjay Lao submitted that Delhi Police will face difficulty in escorting him to Bihar in the COVID-19 pandemic times and also city police should not be held responsible for the safety of the leader. Representing Bihar in the matter, advocate Keshav Mohan told the court if the leader is released on custody parole, then it is the duty of Delhi state to ensure the safety of Shahabuddin, who is lodged in Tihar Jail.

Observing the reluctance shown by Bihar and Delhi Government, the court said: "Why can't your family come to Delhi and meet you. You will be given a separate place in Delhi where you can meet your family." The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 11.

Shahabuddin, serving a life sentence in a murder case in Bihar, was shifted to Tihar jail in 2018 by the Supreme Court from Siwan jail in Bihar. (ANI)