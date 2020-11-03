Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani police rescue Christian teen forced to convert, marry

Pakistani police have rescued a missing Christian teenager who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry a 44-year-old Muslim man, her family said on Tuesday after the case sparked street protests and outrage on social media. A court in the city of Karachi ordered police to free the 13-year-old and arrest the man three weeks after she disappeared following appeals by women's rights and Christian organizations for authorities to act.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 04-11-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:31 IST
Pakistani police rescue Christian teen forced to convert, marry
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistani police have rescued a missing Christian teenager who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry a 44-year-old Muslim man, her family said on Tuesday after the case sparked street protests and outrage on social media.

A court in the city of Karachi ordered police to free the 13-year-old and arrest the man three weeks after she disappeared following appeals by women's rights and Christian organizations for authorities to act. Police took the girl to a women's shelter in Karachi where she will stay until a court hearing on Thursday, said Jibran Nasir, her parent's lawyer. The man, a neighbor of the family, was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Nasir said he hoped the girl's school and government records would be enough evidence to prove her age and "for the court to determine that she was a minor". Sindh's High Court initially accepted statements from the girl that she was 18 - the legal marriage age in the province, and had willingly converted to Islam and wed, sparking protests in Karachi by Christian groups and rights campaigners.

"My husband went to the police and reported her missing... but they did nothing," the girl's mother Rita Raja said at Karachi's Holy Trinity Cathedral, where the family has been seeking refuge since her Oct. 13 disappearance. "Two days later the police put a marriage certificate in my husband's hand stating she had married," Raja told the Thomson Reuters Foundation at the cathedral, the seat of the Church of Pakistan.

Last week, a video of Raja crying and pleading to see her daughter outside the arrested man's house went viral on social media. Campaigners say forced conversion and marriage of girls and women from minority religions, including Hindus and Christians, is a growing problem in Muslim-majority Pakistan, with those from poor families and low castes largely targeted.

Last year, the alleged abduction and forced conversion of two Hindu sisters made headlines in Pakistan when a video of their marriages was shared widely on social media. According to campaign group Girls Not Brides, 21% of girls in Pakistan are married before their 18th birthday. It has the sixth-highest number of child brides in the world at nearly two million, United Nations children's agency UNICEF data shows.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Another milestone for DMRC in Phase-IV construction work

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday achieved another major milestone in its Phase-IV work by erecting the projects first-ever U-girder on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, officials said. The U-girder, an important compon...

Pakistani police rescue Christian teen forced to convert, marry

Pakistani police have rescued a missing Christian teenager who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry a 44-year-old Muslim man, her family said on Tuesday after the case sparked street protests and outrage on social media.A cou...

India strongly condemns terror attack at Kabul University

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack at Kabul University, saying the inhuman act is a stark reminder that terrorism must be eliminated for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region. In a statement, the Minist...

Swiss police arrest two men in probe of links to Vienna attack

Swiss police on Tuesday arrested two men in an investigation of possible links to the main suspect in a shooting attack in Vienna that killed at least four people, authorities said.The 18-year-old and 24-year-old men, arrested in the city o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020