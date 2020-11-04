Left Menu
Nigeria: Edo State Government relaxes curfew imposed between 10 pm and 6 am daily

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 10:12 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GovernorObaseki)

The Edo State Government, Nigeria has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state between 10 pm and 6 am daily, according to a news report by Today.

A press statement from the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, stated that the adjustment takes effect from November 4.

Part of the statement read, "The state government has further reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 10 pm to 6 am daily, as against 6 pm to 6 am.

"The adjustment will be effective from Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

"The government is fully committed to the security of lives and property and is working with security agencies to ensure peace and order is fully restored in the state."

Also, Governor Godwin Obaseki has urged the state's Police Command not to be demoralized by the recent incidents that stemmed from the hijack of the #EndSARS protests in the state but draw lessons from them and rebuild trust with members of the public.

Obaseki, who spoke with top police officers in the state, assured that his administration will continue to support the security operatives in the discharge of their duties of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The governor also paid a solidarity visit to the Edo State Police Command to boost the officers' morale.

