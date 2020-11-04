Left Menu
Development News Edition

No action against person disclosing exotic birds, animals under govt scheme: HC

The order came on the plea by Khodiyar Animal Welfare Trust, represented by advocate Rajshekhar Rao, seeking a direction to the Environment Ministry to include in its voluntary disclosure advisory other vulnerable exotic animals and birds which are not mentioned in the 'Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species on Wild Fauna and Flora', but require protection. The June 11 advisory dealt with import of exotic live species in India and declaration of stock of such fauna.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:37 IST
No action against person disclosing exotic birds, animals under govt scheme: HC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Once a person voluntarily discloses having exotic birds or animals under the Centre's voluntary disclosure scheme, he cannot be then investigated for their ownership, trade and breeding, the Delhi High Court has said. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that once a voluntary disclosure is made under the scheme within the stipulated six months no inquiry or action can be initiated against the person for possession, breeding or transportation of the exotic species within India by the officers of any government agency or department.

"Such action of subsequent inquiry by the government after voluntary disclosure would be wholly illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable, unsustainable and would defeat the very purpose of the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme. "Consequently, once the declarer voluntarily declares stock of exotic species in terms of the Advisory (scheme), subjecting him after such declaration to any penal or confiscatory measures under any enactment, with regard to such timely and voluntarily declared stock of livestock species would be highly unreasonable, illegal and will be contrary to the legitimate expectations," the court said. The order came on the plea by Khodiyar Animal Welfare Trust, represented by advocate Rajshekhar Rao, seeking a direction to the Environment Ministry to include in its voluntary disclosure advisory other vulnerable exotic animals and birds which are not mentioned in the 'Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species on Wild Fauna and Flora', but require protection.

The June 11 advisory dealt with import of exotic live species in India and declaration of stock of such fauna. The trust, a Gujarat-based organisation involved in maintenance of rescue shelters for animals of Indian origin as well as exotic species, had also sought a clarification that the nature and extent of the immunity provided under the advisory would cover other vulnerable exotic live species which are not mentioned in the CITES.

It had also contended that the advisory does not sufficiently specify the nature of protection offered and thereby discourages the people from declaring their stock of exotic animals and birds. With regard to enlarging the scope of the advisory to include all exotic live species, the ministry told the court that it was a valid point and if required a further advisory can be issued by the government.

On enlarging the scope of the advisory, the bench said the Supreme Court has observed in the past that the ministry was not obliged to make laws only in terms of CITES and can widen the scope of restrictions by taking into account the local conditions and circumstances. The high court directed the ministry to keep in mind the apex court's observations regarding enlarging scope of CITES while issuing any further advisories. The bench disposed of the plea by the trust which had argued that once the declaration is made within a period of six months, the declarer should not be subject to any civil or criminal inquiry under any other law for the time being in force.

"We are in full agreement with the arguments canvassed by the petitioner (trust). Once the immunity is granted under the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme, the respondent cannot investigate about the ownership, possession, trade, transportation, breeding, act of keeping, buying, selling and exhibiting such exotic animals/birds which are voluntarily disclosed by the declarer. "The declarer would not be required to produce any documentation in relation to the exotic live species if the same has been declared within six months from the date of issuance of Advisory. After six months' period is over, from the date of issuance of the Advisory, the declarer shall be required to comply with the documentation requirement under the extant laws and regulations.," the bench said..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, Nitish over job, migrant crisis; praises Sharad Yadav

Hitting out at his political rivals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who did not help distressed people during the coronavirus lockdown, are now seeking vote...

Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW profit

German automaker BMW said third-quarter net profit rose 17 to 1.81 billion euros 2.22 billion as regional auto markets recovered and highly profitable luxury models such as the 8 Series coupe and X7 large sport-utility vehicle helped fatten...

Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as U.S. election race gets tight

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe...

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020