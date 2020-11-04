Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not possible to conduct upcoming CA exams online, ICAI tells SC

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it cannot hold the upcoming CA exam online as suggested by some of the candidates, in view of COVID-19, as it tests the analytical capabilities of the examinees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:17 IST
Not possible to conduct upcoming CA exams online, ICAI tells SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it cannot hold the upcoming CA exam online as suggested by some of the candidates, in view of COVID-19, as it tests the analytical capabilities of the examinees. The ICAI said its 3-hour exam is of a different pattern altogether, which have descriptive answers and not tick marks.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna asked the ICAI to publish on its website the steps taken for students welfare with regard to COVID-19 and disposed of the petition seeking a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the examinees in the upcoming CA exams. The Chartered Accountant exams are scheduled to be held on November 21 to December 14. During the hearing, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for the ICAI, said that they don't have any isolation room as examination centres and don't have the facilities for doctors.

He said that as directed by the top court in its last hearing, they have examined all the suggestions given by advocate Bansuri Swaraj, representing the petitioners. "There was suggestion that can we hold an online exams. Ours exams has different pattern and therefore we cannot hold the online examination", he said, adding that they test the analytical capabilities of examinees. The bench then told Swaraj that petitioners need to be reasonable in their demands and it was not satisfied with their responses. Srinivasan further said that transport and accommodation was also sought by the petitioner but that is not possible. He submitted that ICAI may request Ministry of Home Affairs to allow e-admit cards to book hotels. The bench said that it is a state specific issue as earlier when such suggestions were made, the state governments have agreed to do so. It told Swaraj that how can online exams be allowed when the answers are required to be descriptive. "How can this be allowed? Just because courts are allowing many things, you cannot keep on asking what you want. Be reasonable in your demands," the bench told the petitioner's counsel. It asked ICAI to put all the information on the grievances raised by the Petitioners on the website and disposed of the plea saying if there is any lapse it will be addressed but exams in the past have been handled well. The petitioners have contended that despite less than a month left for the commencement of examination, no steps have been taken by the authorities with respect to safety of examinees. They have claimed that no safety guidelines have been issued by ICAI on how the examinations will be held amid COVID-19 pandemic. The plea alleged that the examination will be in violation of central government guidelines which prohibits congregations of more than 100 persons at an academic institution..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, Nitish over job, migrant crisis; praises Sharad Yadav

Hitting out at his political rivals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who did not help distressed people during the coronavirus lockdown, are now seeking vote...

Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW profit

German automaker BMW said third-quarter net profit rose 17 to 1.81 billion euros 2.22 billion as regional auto markets recovered and highly profitable luxury models such as the 8 Series coupe and X7 large sport-utility vehicle helped fatten...

Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as U.S. election race gets tight

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe...

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020