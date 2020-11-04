Man killed by 5 men for asking money to purchase liquor in Lajpat Nagar

Left Menu
The accused have been identified as Rakesh (24), Rahul (22), Shyam (24), Mukesh (24) and Mahesh (22), all residents of Aadiwaashi Camp in Nehru Nagar, the DCP said. "During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were playing rummy along with Akif near a drain near the park when Akif asked them to give Rs 100 each for liquor and started quarrelling with them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 14:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 23-year-old man was allegedly killed by five men in Lajpath Nagar after he asked for money from them to purchase liquor, police said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Akif, was found dead inside a park at Lajpat Nagar 2 in southeast Delhi on Tuesday evening, they said.

He was declared as a "bad character" of Lajpat Nagar police station and was previously involved in at least two cases, including that of robbery and snatching, police said. According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Akif, along with five other men, was playing rummy near a drain near at a park in Lajpat Nagar -2. A quarrel broke out between them after the victim demanded money to purchase liquor for himself. It then led to a fight and Akif was later attacked with a spade, following which he died, police said. "We received a call around 6.00 pm regarding a man found dead in a park at Lajpat Nagar 2. A spade with bloodstains was also found near the body. The man was later identified as Akif, a resident of Nehru Nagar," RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the five accused involved in the killing were arrested, he said. The accused have been identified as Rakesh (24), Rahul (22), Shyam (24), Mukesh (24) and Mahesh (22), all residents of Aadiwaashi Camp in Nehru Nagar, the DCP said.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were playing rummy along with Akif near a drain near the park when Akif asked them to give Rs 100 each for liquor and started quarrelling with them. "He slapped Rakesh and went towards the park. They all followed him to the park where they had a quarrel with him. Initially, Akif tried to attack them with a spade. Later, Rakesh, Rahul and others overpowered him, following which Rahul and Rakesh attacked him with a spade," the DCP said. All the accused work in a wedding band, police said.

