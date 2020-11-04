C'garh: Chargesheet filed in four days after rape FIR

Police in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district have filed a chargesheet just four days after registering a case against a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl, an official has said. On October 30, a case of rape was registered at Punjipathra police station in the district and the accused, Guddu Kumar, was arrested, said superintendent of police Santosh Singh.

"The chargesheet was filed in the district and sessions court on Tuesday within four days of registering the offence," he said. According to the SP, it was probably the first such instance in the state wherein a chargesheet has been filed in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act case so swiftly.

Parents of the 16-year-old victim had lodged an FIR after their daughter went missing. The girl was later traced near Punjipathra cooking gas godown, he said. "In her statement, the girl said she was sexually assaulted by Guudu who had called her up to meet him," the SP said.

Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO Act were added in the case, he said. In September this year, Raigarh police had filed a chargesheet within five days of registering a rape case at Jute Mill police station, the officer said.