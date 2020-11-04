Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Boy falls into 200-feet deep borewell, rescue efforts on

The incident occurred in Barahbujurg village, about 36 kms away from the district headquarters, in the morning, he said. "The boy, identified as Prahlad, son of Harikishan Kushwaha, fell into the borewell when labourers were putting a pipe casing in it," Prithvipur police station in-charge Narendra Tripathi said.

PTI | Niwadi | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:04 IST
MP: Boy falls into 200-feet deep borewell, rescue efforts on

A five-year-old boy fell into a 200-feet deep borewell in Niwadi district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said. The incident occurred in Barahbujurg village, about 36 kms away from the district headquarters, in the morning, he said.

"The boy, identified as Prahlad, son of Harikishan Kushwaha, fell into the borewell when labourers were putting a pipe casing in it," Prithvipur police station in-charge Narendra Tripathi said. "The borewell has water in it up to 100 feet from the ground, hence is not clear at what depth the child is stuck inside," he said.

The district administration has launched a rescue operation with the help of experts, Tripathi said, adding that the borewell was recently dug..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UP records 2,204 fresh coronavirus cases, 16 infection-related deaths

With 2,204 fresh cases, the total count of coronavirus infections on Wednesday went up to 4,89,502 in Uttar Pradesh and the number of fatalities rose to 7,104 with 16 more deaths, official data showed. The number of active cases presently s...

National Defence College to organise webinar on Diamond Jubilee celebrations

The National Defence College NDC, as part its Diamond Jubilee celebrations will organise a two day Webinar on 05-06 Nov 20 with the theme Indias National Security- a Decade Ahead. This was announced by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Co...

Saudi Arabia to remove key restrictions on migrant labourers

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced reforms that will abolish some key restrictions tying millions of low-paid and vulnerable migrant workers to their employers in conditions that have been rife with abuse and exploitation. The Ministry of ...

TN CM launches mobile Amma Canteens to cater better to working classes

To cater better to workers and the general public as well, three mobile Amma canteens were launched here on Wednesday by Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Marking the inauguration of the mobile services of the low-cost food chain, Palaniswami d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020