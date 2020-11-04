Left Menu
There have to be parks for children to play, HC tells AAP govt, DDA

The bench said it would pass a detailed order laying down the reasons for its decision and the time schedule for the authorities to take a decision. With the observation, the court disposed of the PIL by Dhiraj Bhushan, a resident of Anand Vihar colony, who had claimed that 14 parks in the area have been converted to "ornamental parks" and are unsuitable for children to play active sports there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:20 IST
There have to be parks for children to play, HC tells AAP govt, DDA
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court Wednesday told the AAP government and DDA to ensure that there are parks dedicated for children to play in Anand Vihar colony here. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that orders have been issued in the past by the high court directing that there should be dedicated parks for children and therefore, the same should be adhered to.

"There have to be some parks for children to play," the bench said and directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi government and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to sit together and treat as a representation a PIL seeking a park for children of Anand Vihar colony here. The court said a decision would be taken after hearing all the stakeholders in the matter and in a time bound manner. The bench said it would pass a detailed order laying down the reasons for its decision and the time schedule for the authorities to take a decision.

With the observation, the court disposed of the PIL by Dhiraj Bhushan, a resident of Anand Vihar colony, who had claimed that 14 parks in the area have been converted to "ornamental parks" and are unsuitable for children to play active sports there. In his petition, filed through advocates Shriya and Vinayak Batta, Bhushan had sought demarcation or development of a park in the colony for children to play active sports in.

He had said one of the plots in the area which was earmarked for construction of a police station was vacated by police a few years back and now the land was being used by residents to park their vehicles..

