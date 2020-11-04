‘British-era’ cannonball found in farmer’s field

A cannonball, said to be of the British period, was found on Wednesday in a village field in Muzaffarnagar district, said an official

The shell was found in the field of a farmer in Harinagar village of Purkazi police station area when he was digging the field, said Muzaffarnagar Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh

He said the police have seized the explosive projectile and have contacted the Archaeological Department in Agra for ascertaining the period which it belongs to. Singh said a cannon too was found in the area last year, said officials.