Rajasthan: Youth, his alleged lover found hanging

A 20-year-old man and a woman, who was allegedly his lover, were found hanging from a tree in a field in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Wednesday. The bodies were found hanging late on Tuesday night. Preliminary investigation has found that they were both in a relationship, police added.

The bodies have been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem, police said. The deceased were identified as Vikram Bangda (20) and Lali alias Yasmin (18).

A case has been registered under CrPc Section174 and further investigation is on..