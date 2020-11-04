Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala to form panel for administration of local self-govt bodies

The cabinet meet, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to appointan administrative committee as per various provisions of the Kerala PanchayatRaj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act. As per section 151 (2) of the Kerala Panchayat Act, where the term of a panchayat has expired and a new panchayat has not been constituted or where panchayat has been dissolved under section 193, the Government may, by notification in the Gazette appoint a Special Officer or an Administrative Committee consisting of not less than three officers of the Government as members for the administration of the panchayat.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:16 IST
Kerala to form panel for administration of local self-govt bodies

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to form a committee for administration of local self-government bodies, as the term of the current elected members will expire on November 11 and election date was yet to be decided, for continuation of governance. The cabinet meet, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to appointan administrative committee as per various provisions of the Kerala PanchayatRaj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act.

As per section 151 (2) of the Kerala Panchayat Act, where the term of a panchayat has expired and a new panchayat has not been constituted or where panchayat has been dissolved under section 193, the Government may, by notification in the Gazette appoint a Special Officer or an Administrative Committee consisting of not less than three officers of the Government as members for the administration of the panchayat. A release issued by the state government said in District panchayats, the District Collector, District Panchayat Secretary and theDistrict Poverty Alleviation project director will be appointed as part of the committee.

"In Gram Panchayats, the Gram Panchayat Secretary, Assistant engineer of the Gram Panchayat, and the Agriculture officer of the panchayat will be given the responsibility of carrying on with the governance," the release said. The date for the election is yet to be decided.

Except in Mattannur municipality, about 2.62 crore voters will select the representatives to 941 village councils, 152 blocks, 14 district panchayats, 85 municipalities and six municipal corporations in the state. The cabinet also decided to appoint a committee to study and submit a report on the backwardness of the Christian minorities in education and economic sectors.

The state government will distribute Rs 1,000 each to around 30,000 artistes suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic in the state.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Eta dumps heavy rain on Nicaragua and Honduras, exacerbating floods

Storm Eta pounded Nicaragua and Honduras with torrential rain on Wednesday after unleashing major floods and landslides over Central America, reportedly killing at least three people and stranding dozens of fishermen in the Atlantic. Eta, o...

LGBT+ candidates surf rainbow wave to victory in U.S. elections

LGBT candidates have surfed a rainbow wave to victory in the U.S. elections with a series of historic wins, including Sarah McBride becoming the first openly transgender person to win a State Senate seat. At least 35 of a record 574 LGBT ca...

Balrampur Chini Q2 profit falls 22 pc, board okays Rs 320 cr-distillery unit

Balrampur Chini Mills, the countrys second-largest sugar firm, on Wednesday posted a 22 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher expenses. The companys board has approved settin...

Soccer-Japan's Levain Cup final postponed after team's COVID-19 outbreak

The final of Japans Levain Cup, set to take place at Tokyos National Stadium on Saturday, has been postponed after a cluster of COVID-19 infections at one of the participating teams, the J.League announced on Wednesday. The J.League announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020