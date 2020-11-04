Left Menu
Development News Edition

7-yr jail term for man over harassment, suicide of girl

The district court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused who was harassing the student. On August 2 last year, a resident Khurja area had lodged complaint that Sushil, who lived in the neighbourhood, was harassing her daughter, who committed suicide.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:31 IST
7-yr jail term for man over harassment, suicide of girl
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district sentenced a man on Wednesday to seven years of imprisonment in the case of suicide by a 17-year-old girl. The district court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused who was harassing the student.

On August 2 last year, a resident Khurja area had lodged complaint that Sushil, who lived in the neighbourhood, was harassing her daughter, who committed suicide. The accused was later arrested. The hearing of the case was going on in the court of ninth additional district and sessions judge.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India seeks expeditious extradition of Mallya, Nirav Modi from UK

India has strongly underlined its interest in the expeditious extradition of former Kingfisher Airlines chief Vijay Mallya, who has completed all the legal processes related to extradition from the UK, during talks between Foreign Secretary...

Jonny Evans to miss Europa League clash against SC Braga

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that defender Jonny Evans will miss the UEFA Europa League clash against SC Braga. The Northern Ireland centre-back has been out with a back complaint, sustained against Arsenal in 1-0 su...

U.S. election night draws estimated 22.8 million TV viewers, below early figures for 2016

An estimated 22.8 million people watched U.S. election returns on television on Tuesday night, according to preliminary ratings cited by Hollywood outlets The Wrap and the Hollywood Reporter, suggesting viewership may be down from election ...

Ethiopia sends army into Tigray region, heavy fighting reported

Heavy fighting flared in Ethiopias northern Tigray region on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, after the prime minister launched military operations in response to what he said was an attack on federal troops. Tensions have been escalatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020