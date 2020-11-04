7-yr jail term for man over harassment, suicide of girl

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district sentenced a man on Wednesday to seven years of imprisonment in the case of suicide by a 17-year-old girl. The district court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused who was harassing the student.

On August 2 last year, a resident Khurja area had lodged complaint that Sushil, who lived in the neighbourhood, was harassing her daughter, who committed suicide. The accused was later arrested. The hearing of the case was going on in the court of ninth additional district and sessions judge.