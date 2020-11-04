Women T20 Challenge Scoreboard: Velocity vs Supernovas

Women T20 Challenge Scoreboard: Velocity vs SupernovasPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:56 IST
Velocity: Danielle Wyatt c T Bhatia b A Khaka 0 Shafali Verma c S Selman b A Khaka 17 Mithali Raj c S Selman b S Sriwardene 7 Veda Krishnamurthy c Atapattu b R Yadav 29 Sushma Verma c H Kaur b P Yadav 34 Sune Luus not out 37 Shikha Pandey not out 2 Extras (B-1, WD-2) 3 Total (For 5 wickets in 19.5 overs) 129 Fall of wickets: 1-0, \R2-17, 3-38, 4-65, 5-116
Bowling: Ayabonga Khaka 4-1-27-2, Shakera Selman 4-0-19-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-25-1, Poonam Yadav 4-0-27-1, Shashikala Siriwardene 3.5-0-30-1.
