Two arrested for duping man of Rs 2.40 lakh

Two persons have been arrested for duping a man of Rs 2.40 lakh by promising him shower of money" that will double their money, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Suresh Kakad and Raman Bhavar, were arrested on Monday from Kasa here and a search was on for their two accomplices who were also involved in the cheating offence, Palghar District Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said at a press conference.

The victim, a villager from Vapi in adjoining Gujarat, was duped by the four under the pretext of doubling his investment though shower of money", a technique used by conmen to cheat people, he said. The four convinced the victim to part with his investment and promised to double it, Shinde said.

Last month, the victim gave Rs 2.40 lakh to the four accused and they fled with the money after blindfolding him in a jungle in the Kasa area of Palghar district, he added..