Second batch of Rafale aircraft arrive in India after flying non-stop from France

The second batch of Rafale aircraft arrived in India at 8:14 pm on Wednesday after flying non-stop from France. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Indian Air Force for successfully accomplishing a highly complex mission in a professional and safe manner, as per the office of the Defence Minister.

The three Rafale fighter aircraft took off from a French airbase and reached India after three mid-air refuelling en route. The aircraft took over 8 hours to reach directly from France showcasing the long-range operational capability of the Air Force. The aircraft arrived at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The first batch of five Rafales flew into India on July 28 and was officially inducted on September 10 by the Narendra Modi government. With the induction of these aircraft, the IAF would have eight fighter aircraft which will be operationalised within a few days.

The Rafale fighters have already been operationalised and have also been deployed in the conflict zone of Ladakh in the short duration of time they have been with the Air Force. A total of 36 of these aircraft would reach India by mid-2022 under a Rs 60,000 crore deal signed in 2016 by the NDA government. (ANI)