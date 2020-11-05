Kosovo war crimes suspect Krasniqi transferred to The Hague

Kosovo war crimes suspect Krasniqi transferred to The HagueReuters | The Hague | Updated: 05-11-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 03:44 IST
Former Kosovo Liberation Army spokesman turned speaker-of-parliament Jakup Krasniqi was arrested and transferred to The Hague on Wednesday, the Kosovo war crimes tribunal said in a statement.
Krasniqi will face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the Kosovo Specialist Chamber added. It did not give details about the indictment against the veteran Kosovar politician.
