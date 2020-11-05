Left Menu
Sudhir Tripathi new Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission chairman

Former Jharkhand chief secretary and retired IAS officer Sudhir Tripathi has been appointed as the chairman of the state Staff Selection Commission, a CMO official said on Thursday. The 1985 batch IAS officer was the chief secretary from February 8, 2018 till his retirement on March 31, 2019. He was further appointed as the chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission on April 1, 2019.

Former Jharkhand chief secretary and retired IAS officer Sudhir Tripathi has been appointed as the chairman of the state Staff Selection Commission, a CMO official said on Thursday. The 1985 batch IAS officer was the chief secretary from February 8, 2018 till his retirement on March 31, 2019.

He was further appointed as the chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission on April 1, 2019. He held the post till September 26 this year, he said. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission comprises of a chairman and two members. IAS officer Prashant Kumar was holding the additional charge as the chairperson, while Surendra Kumar is one of the members and the other position remains vacant.

The chairman and members of the commission can hold their posts for a maximum of five years or till they reach the age of 65..

