Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Centre to issue directions for banning use of disinfectants and ultra violet rays on humans

On September 7, the apex court had asked the Centre why it has not banned the use of tunnels for disinfecting people for COVID-19 despite taking the stand that spraying of chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:01 IST
SC asks Centre to issue directions for banning use of disinfectants and ultra violet rays on humans
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to issue directions for banning use of disinfectants and ultra violet rays on humans for COVID-19 management. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked the government to do the needful in this regard within a month.

The bench passed the verdict on a plea seeking directions to the Centre to forthwith ban the installation, production and advertisement of disinfection tunnels involving spraying or fumigation of chemical disinfectants on humans. On September 7, the apex court had asked the Centre why it has not banned the use of tunnels for disinfecting people for COVID-19 despite taking the stand that spraying of chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had earlier informed the court that the Health Ministry has not issued any advisory or guideline on the use of ultraviolet lights for disinfection of humans for COVID-19 management. Mehta had said that spraying of any chemical disinfectant is also physically and psychologically harmful for humans. The top court was hearing a PIL filed by Gursimran Singh Narula who also sought forthwith a ban on spraying or fumigation of organic disinfectants and exposing humans to ultraviolet rays for the purposes of disinfecting them.

The Centre, in its affidavit, had submitted that as public health and hospitals are state subject, it is for the states/Union Territories to implement the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, and the role of Government of India is limited to providing necessary guidance and financial support. It had said that on June 9, an expert committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General of Health Service to review the use of disinfectant tunnels, various chemicals and spraying of disinfectants along with the efficacy of such use of spraying/fogging.

The Centre had said the committee has reiterated that spraying of individuals with disinfectants (such as tunnels, cabinets, cambers) is not recommended as it will not diminish the infected person's ability to spread the virus through droplets or contact..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Kshitij Prasad held in separate drug case by NCB

The NCB has taken Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, into custody in another case involving recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. Prasad was earlier arrested...

AstraZeneca expects vaccine data this year, sales beat estimates

AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the worlds leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, on Thursday beat third-quarter sales estimates as demand for its diverse portfolio of drugs remained strong during COVID-19 pandemic lockdo...

Better health - for people and the planet - grows on trees

Two of humanitys biggest problems - the climate crisis and abysmal eating habits - can partly be solved by one healthy solution eating more food from trees, specifically tropical ones. While global trends in agriculture and diets are not ea...

UK raises asset purchase target to 895 bln pounds

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus on Thursday by a further 150 billion pounds 195 billionas it sought to cushion Britains struggling economy against the hit from a second coronavirus lockdown.The BoE raised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020