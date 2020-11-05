Sainsbury's has received expressions of interest in bank -CEO

Sainsbury's has received expressions of interest in bank -CEOReuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:44 IST
British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Thursday it has received third-party expressions of interest in its banking operation. "We have received some expressions of interest in the bank," Chief Executive Simon Roberts told reporters.
"But very early stages and there can be no guarantee that anything will come from these discussions," he said.
