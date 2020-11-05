UP: Man arrested for posting selfie with gun on social media

A man was arrested in the district for posting a selfie with a gun on social media, police said. According to Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar, the man, identified as Karan Kumar, of Chokda village posted the picture on social media along with a text where he put out his "price list" for committing various crimes.

The arrest was made on Wednesday after the photograph went viral on social media. A case was registered against him in this regard following which he was arrested, the officer said, adding that he is being interrogated.