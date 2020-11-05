Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi can soon become ‘corona capital’, AAP govt going haywire on pandemic: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday expressed displeasure over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and observed that the city could soon become ‘corona capital of the country’. The high court said the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in testing but the number of cases have overshot. "The city could soon become Corona capital of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:59 IST
Delhi can soon become ‘corona capital’, AAP govt going haywire on pandemic: HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Thursday expressed displeasure over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and observed that the city could soon become 'corona capital of the country'. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely "haywire" on the pandemic.

The bench said the AAP government took the health of citizens for a ride and it will deal with it separately. The high court said the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in testing but the number of cases have overshot.

"The city could soon become Corona capital of the country. Thanks to the number of cases shooting up," the bench said and added "We are going to take it very seriously." The remarks were made by the bench while hearing a bunch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedical staff, safai karamcharis, teachers and retired engineers and others, employed with North Delhi Municipal Corporation..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

ATI Agency supports Malawi’s USD67 million Nkhotakota Solar Power Plant

COVID-19 has highlighted the extent of the critical energy gap in Africa, where diversification is needed to ensure more stable and broader energy access Malawis USD67 million Nkhotakota Solar Power Plant, backed by an international consort...

Tech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory

European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a handful of strong earnings reports, more stimulus for Britains economy and a surge in Wall Street stock futures, as Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presi...

Flipkart Group invest in USPL to enhance fashion portfolio

The Flipkart Group on Thursday announced a strategic investment in USPL - a premium youth-focused fashion firm that operates brands like Wrogn - in a bid to strengthen its fashion portfolio. While the financial details of the investment wer...

Creates a new shopping experience: The Infinique Mall is all set to define enhanced digital shopping experiences for the modern customer

New customers are the best source of new business Frank Bettger Looking to shop for some bespoke, specially curated, unique products from the cool confines of your homeofficethatcan be delivered right at your doorstep Well, your search e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020