Om Birla, Mamata Banerjee pay tribute to Chittaranjan Das on his birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to the freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, on his 150th birth anniversary in Central Hall of Parliament on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:14 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava in Central Hall of Parliament on Thursday. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to the freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, on his 150th birth anniversary in Central Hall of Parliament on Thursday. "In the Central Hall of Parliament House, laid a wreath to the great freedom fighter Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das Ji today. The country will always remember his service as a revolutionary freedom fighter, a servant of Indian politics, a skilled advocate, a poet and a journalist," Birla tweeted in Hindi.

Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehlata Shrivastava and Secretariat Utpal Kumar Singh also paid homage to the freedom fighter in the Central Hall. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remembered Chittaranjan for his" undying devotion to the service of the motherland".

She wrote on Twitter, "Tribute to Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, legendary freedom fighter, on his birth anniversary. His undying devotion to the service of the motherland continues to inspire us. We are proud that he was the Mayor of the great city of Kolkata." (ANI)

