Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu: All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee protests against farm laws

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) organised a protest against the farm laws near Shashtri Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:37 IST
Tamil Nadu: All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee protests against farm laws
Balakrishnan, State Organiser, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) organised a protest against the farm laws near Shashtri Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. "All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee is launching a struggle throughout India today against the three farm acts," Balakrishnan, State Organiser, (AIKSCC), said alleging that the state government is repeating the lines of the Centre.

Protestors raised anti-government slogans and termed the farm laws as 'anti-farmers law'. Meanwhile, protests intensified in Punjab after several farmer organisations declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

"Farmers organisations will block highways from 12 pm to 4 pm today against Centre's farm laws. The protest will take place in around 46 places today and will bring a monumental change in the country," Sarwan Singh Pandayer, General Secretary, Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Trump or Biden: Pakistan looks forward to work with whoever wins US presidential election

Pakistans foreign office said it is looking forward to work with whoever -- whether it is former Vice President Joe Biden or incumbent President Donald Trump -- wins the US Presidential Election. Pakistan looks forward to working with anyon...

ATI Agency supports Malawi’s USD67 million Nkhotakota Solar Power Plant

COVID-19 has highlighted the extent of the critical energy gap in Africa, where diversification is needed to ensure more stable and broader energy access Malawis USD67 million Nkhotakota Solar Power Plant, backed by an international consort...

Tech, earnings lift European stocks as Biden inches closer to victory

European shares hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a handful of strong earnings reports, more stimulus for Britains economy and a surge in Wall Street stock futures, as Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presi...

Flipkart Group invest in USPL to enhance fashion portfolio

The Flipkart Group on Thursday announced a strategic investment in USPL - a premium youth-focused fashion firm that operates brands like Wrogn - in a bid to strengthen its fashion portfolio. While the financial details of the investment wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020