Tamil Nadu: All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee protests against farm laws
The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) organised a protest against the farm laws near Shashtri Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday.
The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) organised a protest against the farm laws near Shashtri Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. "All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee is launching a struggle throughout India today against the three farm acts," Balakrishnan, State Organiser, (AIKSCC), said alleging that the state government is repeating the lines of the Centre.
Protestors raised anti-government slogans and termed the farm laws as 'anti-farmers law'. Meanwhile, protests intensified in Punjab after several farmer organisations declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
"Farmers organisations will block highways from 12 pm to 4 pm today against Centre's farm laws. The protest will take place in around 46 places today and will bring a monumental change in the country," Sarwan Singh Pandayer, General Secretary, Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee told ANI. (ANI)
